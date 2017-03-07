3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 30

Here are three things to watch on Day 30 of the 2017 Legislative session.

State Sen. Pat Spearman

1. Votes for felons. Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, is pushing AB181, which would restore voting rights to felons, including those convicted of murder and sexual assault. It’s up at 8 a.m. in Assembly Corrections, Parole and Probation. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, has proposed SB125, being heard in Senate Judiciary at 1:30 p.m., which would restore voting rights to a smaller group of felons.

2. Cameras in special ed classrooms. Sen. Becky Harris, R-Las Vegas, wants to put cameras in special education classrooms. SB224 is up in Senate Education at 3:30 p.m.

3. Equal Rights Amendment. Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections at 1:30 p.m. will consider Senate Joint Resolution 2, sponsored by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas. SJR 2 would symbolically affirm the Equal Rights Amendment, a federal constitutional amendment that failed to gain the support it needed 35 years ago.

