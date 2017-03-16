3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 39

Here are three things to watch on Day 39 of the 2017 Legislative session.

1. Weighted funding formula. One session after passing the largest tax increase in state history to fund education, Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, wants more. SB178, up in Senate Education at 3:30 p.m., would institute weighted student funding at a cost of $1.3 billion

2. Encouraging competition. Sponsored by Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, AB240 would reduce regulation in the motor carrier industry. It’s up in Assembly Transportation at 3:15 p.m.

3. Two-sided copies. Assemblywoman Heidi Swank, D-Las Vegas, has proposed AB264, which would mandate that all government printers default to two-sided copying. Assembly Government Affairs will consider it at 8:30 a.m.

