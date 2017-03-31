Here are three things to watch on Day 54 of the 2017 legislative session.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 54 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sparks Sen. Don Gustavson talks during the transportation committee hearing, March 10, 2015, in Carson City. (Tim Dunn/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, after Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Assemblywoman Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, listens to comments from the public during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislature, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here are three things to watch on Day 54 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Civil asset forfeiture. Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, seeks to protect property rights by reforming civil asset forfeiture. SB358, which has a bipartisan list of sponsors, is up in Senate Judiciary at 1 p.m.

2. Red Rock restrictions. AB277, sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, would prohibit local governments from changing zoning laws near a national conservation or recreation area. While the bill is broadly written, it would prevent a new development near Red Rock. It’s up in Assembly Government Affairs at 8 a.m.

3. Limiting transparency. Sen. Julia Ratti’s SB384 would dramatically limit information available on public employees and retirees. It’s up in Senate Government Affairs at noon.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.