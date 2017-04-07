Collective bargaining for state workers, Medicaid and union pitches highlight day 61 of the Nevada Legislature.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 61 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, D-Sparks, works on the Assembly floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City on March 16, 2015. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three bills to watch on day 61 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Collective bargaining for state workers. The biggest of three major union bills on the agenda would allow state employees to collectively bargain. Senate Bill 486 is sponsored by and up in Senate Government Affairs at 1 p.m.

2. Buying Medicaid coverage. Assembly Bill 374, sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle, D-Sparks, would allow Nevadans to purchase Medicaid as an insurance policy. It’s up in Assembly Health and Human Services at 12:30 p.m.

3. Union indoctrination. Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo, D-Las Vegas, wants to mandate that large unions are giving 30 minutes to pitch new government employees on union membership. Assembly Bill 350 is up in Assembly Government Affairs at 8 a.m.

