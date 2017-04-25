3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 79

Lawmakers will likely have a long day as they work try to beat a key deadline in the Nevada Legislature.

State Sen. Becky Harris, R-Las Vegas, testifies on Senate Bill 109 to prohibit forced microchipping of humans. Harris presented the bill Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 to the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, top/middle, leads applause for a fellow assemblymen's family member during the second day of the Nevada Legislative session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, right, gives a round of applause to the family members of assemblymen on the first day of the Nevada Legislature, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here are three things to watch for on day 79 of the 2017 Legislative Session.

1. Deadline rush. A long day on Monday with multiple floor sessions doesn’t mean lawmakers get to take it easy today. Non-exempt bills must pass their house of origin by midnight, so expect dozens of bills to receive votes.

2. Foreclosure Mediation Program. Senate Bill 490 would make permanent the Foreclosure Mediation Program, which delays a lender’s ability to foreclose if the borrower stops making payments. The proposal by Sen. Becky Harris, R-Las Vegas, should be up on Senate floor.

3. Votes for ex-felons. Assembly Bill 181, sponsored by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, would automatically give released felons the right to vote and serve on juries. It is likely to be up during one of the Assembly’s floor sessions.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.