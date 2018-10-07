CD3 candidate Lee frequently late paying her property taxes, utilities

Susie Lee has been repeatedly late paying property taxes and utility bills over the last dozen years, a Review-Journal investigation has uncovered. Lee’s late property tax payments resulted in over $1,300 in penalty and interest payments. She also had seven separate liens filed against three Las Vegas properties for unpaid sewer and solid waste service bills.

Susie Lee, Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Susie Lee, Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, and Danny Tarkanian, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District (Las Vegas Review-Journal )

Nevada congressional candidate Susie Lee speaks in support of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Nevada Local 1107 members protesting the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, 380 N. Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic congressional candidates Steven Horsford, left, and Susie Lee, participate during a rally against the separation of immigrant families outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic Congressional District 4 candidate Susie Lee gets consoled by her friend after losing primary elections during her election watch party at Saffron Flavors of India in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, June 14, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @elipagephoto

Las Vegas philanthropist Susie Lee, a Democratic candidate in the 4th Congressional District, makes phone calls on Saturday, June 11, 2016, urging people to vote in Tuesday's primary election. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Horace Langford Jr / Pahrump Valley Times - Susie Lee, Democratic candidate for the 4th Congressional District said she wants to focus on middle class. Lee surpassed her top two contenders Nevada Sen. Ruben Kihuen and former Assemblywoman Lucy Flores in fundraising. She has over $1 million in cash on hand available, according to her campaign most recent data.

Lee is the Democrat candidate in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She and her husband own 21 properties in five states, according to her latest financial disclosure report and property records from Clark County and Wyoming. Most of the properties are rental homes, including three duplexes in Georgetown, Texas. Starting in 2013, Lee had eight late property tax payments on those properties, according to local tax records. In total, she paid $1,303 in penalty and interest payments.

“Taxes due are January 31,” said Maritza, an employee in the Williamson County tax assessor’s office who declined to give her last name. She had been asked why a property would incur penalty and interest payments. “If they didn’t pay it by that date, they would be assessed penalties for any remaining balance.”

Lee’s late payments aren’t limited to Texas. In 2006, City of Las Vegas Sewer filed a lien against a property owned by Lee. That was the first of seven liens totaling $1,661 filed against Las Vegas-area properties owned by Lee, according to documents obtained from Clark County. This included a $225 lien filed by City of Las Vegas Sewer in 2015 against Lee’s personal home. Zillow estimates that home is worth $2.65 million. Lee’s latest lien came in November 2017, six weeks after she had announced her current run for Congress. The lien was released five months later in April.

Lee’s campaign declined to explain why she was frequently late paying her property taxes and utility bills. It’s unlikely financial difficulties caused the tardiness because Lee’s net worth makes her a millionaire many times over. Maybe she’s just overwhelmed by the amount of paperwork produced by all the homes she owns.

“Susie and her husband have paid every penny owed to the government,” Brandon Cox, a spokesman for Lee, emailed. That appears to be true. Records show Lee did pay off these bills — eventually. One lien lingered unpaid for more a year.

Cox noted that Tarkanian, Lee’s Republican opponent, has also made late property tax payments. The Review-Journal reported on those in 2012. Tarkanian’s financial difficulties have come up numerous times during the current campaign, as voters with a mailbox in CD3 can attest.

Being late on your property tax payments doesn’t disqualify you from public office. But with Democrats and left-leaning special-interest groups repeatedly attacking Tarkanian for his past financial difficulties, it’s worth noting Lee’s problems. Neither candidate has an unblemished financial past.

It also reeks of hypocrisy for Lee to support big government spending — she once called for free universal health care — and then constantly be delinquent paying her own bills. Democrats like to use the word “free,” but massive tax increases are the only way to pay for programs such as Medicare for all.

Lee’s website says she is a “problem solver.” Figuring out how to pay her property taxes and utility bills on time, however, is one problem she’s yet to figure out.

