CD3 candidate Victoria Seaman says proof needed on Kihuen — VIDEO

Victoria Seaman, a former assemblywoman and candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, wants proof before calling for Rep. Ruben Kihuen’s resignation. She is also enthusiastic about the Republican tax-reform plan.

Nevada Politics Today: Victor Joecks interviews Victoria Seaman, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

Seaman made the comments while appearing on Nevada Politics Today.

Last week, Buzzfeed reported that Kihuen’s former finance director accused the first-term congressman of sexually harassing her in 2016. Kihuen has denied the allegations and resisted calls from fellow Democrats to step down. Seaman stated that while he should step down if guilty, proof is needed before calling for a resignation.

“As a woman and a mother, sexual harassment should never ever be tolerated,” said Seaman. “Anyone in Congress who is proven to have [committed] sexual harassment should step down.”

“If the accusations are proven, he should step down.”

Seaman called for proof in the cases of both Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.

“With Roy Moore, it should be up to the voters in Alabama,” said Seaman. “Al Franken, if the allegations are proven, I do feel he should step down.”

Seaman said she didn’t witness sexual harassment during her time in Carson City.

She also enthusiastically expressed her support for the GOP tax reform bills, including repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate penalty.

“I just want to congratulate Republicans for moving forward with this,” said Seaman. “I’m really anxious to see what ends up on the president’s desk. We have the highest corporate rate in the world and we need to be competitive. I really believe this is going to boost the economy and create jobs.”

When it comes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Seaman prioritizes border security. She said she would be open to a bill that included DACA only if it included money for a wall and increased internal enforcement.

“Before anything is done on DACA, we need to secure our borders,” said Seaman. “We need to make sure that we enforce our laws, secure our borders and build a wall. Before anything is done, we have to make sure those things are done. Then we can look at the DREAMers Act.”

Seaman expressed her support for Sen. Minority Leader Michael Roberson’s initiative to prevent sanctuary cities in Nevada. She also supports the religious liberty rights of the baker who refused to make a custom cake for a gay wedding. His case was just heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.