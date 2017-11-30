Sen. Hammond talks taxes, sexual harassment, school choice — VIDEO

In his bid to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, state Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, wants tax reform, Obamacare repealed and federal legislation encouraging school choice. Hammond made his comments while appearing on Nevada Politics Today.

Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, during a luncheon hosted by the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce at the Gold Coast hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Asked about current Republican tax bills, Hammond supported the concept of structural changes but declined to comment on the specifics.

“We definitely have to do something with taxes,” said Hammond. “The bill is basically addressing the way we tax things, and we haven’t had a change in that arena since I was playing varsity basketball in high school.”

Hammond also passed on saying if he supported the Senate tax bill’s inclusion of the repeal of the individual mandate penalty.

“The talks change from day to day and I don’t know the details, so I’d have to look at that,” said Hammond. “It’s more of a what-if, and I can’t really answer that.”

Hammond has signed the federal Taxpayer Protection Pledge saying he’d oppose all tax increases if elected to Congress. While serving in Carson City, he voted in 2015 for the largest tax increase in Nevada history. He defended his tax vote as a “tough decision.”

“It’s going to be unpopular with people, but in the end you know it had to be done,” said Hammond of his tax vote.

He also supports repealing Obamacare.

“Yes, I think that’s where we’re at right now,” said Hammond. “It’s repeal and replace.”

Asked about allegations of sexual assault and harassment, Hammond called for “zero tolerance.” He declined to call for the immediate withdrawal of Roy Moore or the resignations of Sen. Al Franken or Rep. John Conyers

“You have to make sure that the allegations are confirmed,” said Hammond. “In Roy Moore’s case, he’s running for the Senate, and the people of Alabama are listening to evidence there. They’re going to have to make up their mind about what happens with his career, if he has one.

“The other two, they’re in office right now, if the evidence is true, then they have to step down or be removed. There’s got to be a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment.”

Hammond was the author of Nevada’s groundbreaking school choice program, Education Savings Accounts. If elected to Congress, Hammond said he’d push for the federal government to fund school choice efforts.

“We’ve got to put more decision-making in the hands of parents, giving them the ability to customize their education,” said Hammond. “I think the federal government has a role in that, just like they’ve done in other policies.”

