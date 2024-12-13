VICTOR JOECKS: Democrats bet big on illegal immigration

FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford hopes supporting illegal immigrants will help him win the Governor’s Mansion. He’s more likely to discover that the 2018 Democratic playbook no longer works as it once did.

On Wednesday, Gov. Joe Lombardo and 25 other Republican governors released a letter supporting Donald Trump’s immigration plan. We support “Trump’s unwavering commitment to make America safe again by addressing the illegal immigration crisis and deporting illegal immigrants who pose a threat to our communities and national security,” the letter read.

Notice what wasn’t said. They didn’t express support for deporting every illegal immigrant or even for mass deportations. That parallels what Trump said in a recent “Meet the Press” interview.

“We’re starting with the criminals, and we’ve got to do it,” Trump said when asked about his deportation plans. “And then we’re starting with others and we’re going to see how it goes.”

Trump even hinted that he’s open to amnesty for illegal immigrants who came to the country as children.

Here are a couple of reasons that Trump is limiting the initial scope of deportations. The first is logistical. There’s no magic wand that Trump can wave to instantly deport 20 million illegal immigrants — or whatever the number actually is. A mass deportation effort will have to be done in stages. Starting with illegals who’ve committed other crimes is a logical place to begin. Other priorities should include those who’ve been ordered to leave or arrived during the Biden administration. A successful deportation effort would also discourage new illegal immigration and incentivize self-deportation. Both would be major accomplishments.

The second is political. Deporting illegal immigrants who committed crimes in America or their home countries is a political winner. Even some Democrats realize this. On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with Trump border czar Tom Homan.

“We’re not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants and long-standing New Yorkers,” Adams said after the meeting. That statement could have come from the Republican governors’ letter.

It’s unlikely these Democrats will fully abandon their support for illegal immigrants. What they’re looking for is stronger political terrain to fight on — opposing family separations. In 2018, they had some political success in that regard. It’s not clear if the same will hold true in 2025. The public has soured on illegal immigration, and Trump has said families would have the option to leave together.

But some Nevada Democrats look unwilling to triangulate. On Thursday, Ford confirmed what was widely known: He’s running for governor in 2026. Ford is already working to help illegal immigrant criminals avoid deportation. Last month, he refused to answer when I asked if criminals such as Jose Ibarra, who murdered Laken Riley, should be deported. His record is clear enough. In 2017, Ford co-sponsored a bill to make Nevada a sanctuary state.

Perhaps Ford thinks he needs to run to the left in case former-Gov. Steve Sisolak decides to run again. That would be a popcorn-worthy primary.

But if the 2026 election is about whether or not Nevada should help the Trump administration deport illegal immigrant criminals, Lombardo will be thrilled.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.