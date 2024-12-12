AG Aaron Ford confirms his 2026 bid for governor

Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford confirmed long-running speculation that he intends to run for governor in 2026 against Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks about 2024 election security at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford confirmed long-running speculation that he intends to run for governor in 2026 against Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

“I do intend to seek higher office, and I have been having informal conversations with people across the state to better understand what they believe Nevada needs in its next governor,” Ford said in a statement. “These discussions are an important part of determining how I can best serve our state.”

Ford has served as Nevada’s attorney general since 2019, and he previously worked in the state Legislature as both the majority leader and the minority leader in the Senate.

Lombardo’s office declined to comment.

