VICTOR JOECKS: King Sisolak could try to shut down Trump campaign stops in Las Vegas, Reno

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Londonderry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It would be surprising if King Steve Sisolak didn’t try to shut down President Donald Trump’s upcoming Nevada rallies.

On Monday, the Trump campaign announced that the president will hold events this weekend in Reno and Las Vegas. The visit is a sign that the Trump campaign believes it has a shot at winning Nevada. Given the Democrats’ success here over the past four years, that would be an upset. If the race is tight nationally, Nevada could decide the presidency.

In a normal year, these events would be newsworthy but hardly controversial. Rallies are a normal part of presidential campaigns. Plus, the First Amendment protects both political speech and peaceful assemblies.

But King Sisolak isn’t one to let a little thing like the Bill of Rights get in the way of handicapping his political opponents. This is the governor who limits church attendance to 50 people while allowing hundreds to gather in casinos. Who knew that gambling could keep the coronavirus at bay?

Just last month, he tried to shut down an Evangelicals for Trump event held at the Ahern Hotel for violating his emergency directives. Scott Gilles, Sisolak’s senior adviser, pushed local officials to prevent the gathering from occurring. Gilles even texted Las Vegas officials that Sisolak was “pretty frustrated” it was allowed to proceed.

“The governor’s office is calling Metro inquiring why they are not shutting down the event,” Jorge Cervantes, the city’s chief operations and development officer, emailed on the night of the rally.

If that was his reaction to a campaign event, imagine how upset King Sisolak is about Trump personally holding two rallies in Nevada. The governor’s proclamations currently limit gatherings to 50 people. Expect the president’s rallies to blow past that cap. But the governor has said political protests aren’t restricted by his orders.

Trump’s events will also be outdoors, just like the Black Lives Matter protests Sisolak praised months ago. Don’t expect the same reaction here.

If Trump holds those rallies, it will make King Sisolak look impotent.

In reality, His Royal Majesty already is. Last Thursday, he urged Nevadans not to get together with friends over Labor Day weekend. When your plan — six months into a pandemic — is begging people not to barbecue with their friends, you don’t have a plan.

It’s not just Nevadans who have tuned him out. The big story over Labor Day weekend was the size of the crowds on the Strip. Tourists walked and mingled. Masks were optional. The traffic jam facing those heading back to California looked comfortingly familiar.

People are getting on with their lives. This is great news, especially for a state dependent on tourism — unless you’re a politician who actively hindered Nevada’s comeback.

It’s time for King Sisolak to bow to reality and acknowledge that Nevada is ready to reopen, including for presidential campaign visits.

