EDITORIAL: RJ endorsements in local education races

The November election includes five education races — three for the Clark County School District Board of Trustees and two for the university system’s Board of Regents. Both panels in recent years have suffered from a lack of quality representation. Voters serioulsy interested in education issues should take the time to investigate the candidates, but here are our recommendations.

For School Board in District D, incumbent Kevin Child is running against Irene Cepeda. Mr. Child has faced accusations of harassing district employees and was banned from district schools. His re-election would be unfortunate. Ms. Cepeda, who works for Nevada State College to bring more teachers to Clark County, is a product of the education establishment, but she is smart, informed on the issues and well-qualified. District D voters should support Irene Cepeda.

In District F, Kali Fox Miller and Danielle Ford seek to replace term-limited incumbent Carolyn Edwards. Ms. Miller is an attorney and fourth-generation Nevadan. She said the School Board must “focus on academic achievement” and how policies “relate to the classroom.” Ms. Miller supports the district reorganization, which some board members sought to undermine as an encroachment on their power. She also acknowledges the importance of providing parents more schooling options. Kali Fox Miller is the choice in District F.

In District G, incumbent Linda Cavazos faces Ryan Scalia. Ms. Cavazos, who was appointed in 2017 to fill a vacancy, is a former teacher and counselor. “Standards need to be raised,” she said. “Expectations need to be raised.” She believes the district must consider the “accountability and sustainability of any programs we put into effect.” Her opponent declined to be interviewed. Linda Cavazos deserves a full term in District G.

For university regent in District 12, Andrew Coates and Amy Carvalho hope to replace incumbent Andrea Anderson, who chose not to seek another term. Mr. Coates, who earned a law degree from Boyd School of Law and an MBA from UNLV, is heavily involved in his alma mater’s alumni community. He is energetic, knowledgeable and passionate about higher education and hopes to help “professionalize” the board and to unite factions to work “for the good of the system of the whole.” Andrew Coates is our choice for regent in District 12.

In District 1, Jo Cato and Laura Perkins are competing for an open seat. Ms. Cato, a small-businesswoman who has been a Nevada resident for three decades, wants to see Southern Nevada get a greater share of state higher education funding and favors expanding apprenticeship opportunities for community college students. She is smart, engaging and has the intellectual persistance to be a positive presence on the board. We recommend a vote for Jo Cato in District 1.