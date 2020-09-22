85°F
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Board of Regents, District 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The race for Board of Regents, District 3, is between business owner Byron Brooks and Swadeep Nigam, who has a background in public-sector finance.

Mr. Brooks said he wants to improve the Nevada System of Higher Education before his young son reaches college age. He’s currently an elected member of a School Organizational Team. He said his focus would be on “supporting programs that get our kids education. I think it’s really important that politics stay out of our education system.”

Mr. Nigam called education his “gateway to prosperity” and has two advanced degrees. He believes his previous experience working with large budgets enables him to “positively contribute with the budget situation.” He previously managed a $1 billion budget while working with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.

His priorities include improving the graduation rate at UNLV and UNR and working to keep Nevada’s brightest students in state. He also would like to see more stability in top NSHE leadership positions.

In a race with two qualified candidates, Swadeep Nigam gets the nod for his budget experience and focus on critical issues, such as improving graduation rates.

