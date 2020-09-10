REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court, Department 18

In Department 18, Judge Mary Kay Holthus faces John Hunt, a University of San Diego law school graduate who was the Democratic nominee for Nevada attorney general in 2002.

Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Judge Holthus, who attended Villanova law school, won election in 2018 after spending 27 years as a prosecutor in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. She earned a disappointing retention rating of 59 percent in the RJ’s 2019 Judging the Judges survey, perhaps reflecting the learning curve for newly elected judges. Mr. Hunt, meanwhile, has a long and varied legal background, primarily in private practice.

These are two well-qualified candidates. But we believe Judge Holthus deserves more than just two years to gain her footing on the bench. We urge a vote for Mary Kay Holthus.