REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court, Department 32

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2020 - 9:56 pm

In Department 32, Judge Rob Bare faces a challenge from Christy Craig, who has been a Clark County public defender for 20 years and says her judicial philosophy would be “efficiency, timeliness and punctuality.”

Judge Bare, a Penn State law school grad, was elected in 2010 and again in 2014. He is a former municipal court judge, served with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and worked as general counsel of the Nevada State Bar for 17 years. Judge Barr calls his court the “people’s court” and speaks of the dangers of judicial activism. “I don’t do what I want to do personally,” he said. “What I do is I follow the law. And that is called judicial restraint.”

Judge Bare’s retention rating in Judge the Judges slipped from 80 percent in 2013 to 67 percent last year, but he remains highly thought of in areas such as courtesy, temperament and fairness. We haven’t always agreed with Judge Bare’s legal reasoning, but he’s a conscientious and effective jurist who treats those in his courtroom with respect. We urge a vote for Judge Rob Bare.

