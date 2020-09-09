REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court Department 8

Trevor Atkin

In Department 8, Judge Trevor Atkin faces Jessica Peterson. Judge Atkin, a 1987 graduate of Pacific University’s McGeorge School of Law, was appointed to the bench in Sept. 2019 by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Ms. Peterson, a 2000 graduate of the Thomas M. Cooley Law School, is a private attorney who also serves as an arbitrator.

This department is a civil division and Judge Atkin has almost three decades of experience in that area. “I’m a firm believer in judges following the law, not writing the law from the bench,” he says. “I believe in the separation of powers.” Before his appointment, Judge Atkins was vetted by a state panel charged with filling judicial vacancies. He was AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

When he was sworn in, Judge Atkin noted how he would like his tenure on the bench to be remembered. “He was a good guy — a fair guy — didn’t always agree with his rulings, but he was a hard worker, knew the law and he treated every attorney and party equally, fairly and with respect.” Judge Atkins said. “That’s when I will have earned this robe.”

Ms. Peterson offers no compelling reason why voters should remove the incumbent from office after one year. We recommend a vote for Judge Trevor Atkin.