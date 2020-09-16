84°F
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Las Vegas Justice of the Peace, Department 12

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2020 - 10:39 pm

Justice Court is a court of limited jurisdiction that handles, among other things, arraignments, preliminary hearings in felony cases and certain civil matters.

In Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 12, Judge Diana Sullivan faces a challenge from Shanon Clowers-Sanborn, a chief deputy district attorney for Clark County.

Judge Sullivan has been on the bench since winning election in 2008. The voters awarded her a second term in 2014. Judge Sullivan, who has more than 25 years legal experience, earned a respectable 75 percent retention rating in the Review-Journal’s 2013 Judging the Judges survey and followed that up with a 69 percent score last year. She describes her judicial philosophy as one of “restraint” and with a respect for “judicial intent.” Ms. Clowers-Sanborn is a good candidate, but we see no reason to retire Judge Sullivan.

We urge a vote for Judge Diana Sullivan.

