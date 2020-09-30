REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Question 2

Question 2 would recognize all marriages, regardless of gender, overturning the traditional definition of marriage in the state constitution.

James Johnson, left, and his partner, Matthew Tipple, both of DeBary, Fla., pose for a photo after receiving a wedding ceremony package at the Clark County Clerk’s Marriage License Bureau on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. The clerk's office issued Johnson and Tipple the 20,000th same-sex marriage license. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Question 2 would recognize all marriages, regardless of gender. This is a housecleaning initiative intended to remove language from the state constitution that is in conflict with the 2015 Obergefell decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The measure also provides protections to clergy who choose not to perform same-sex ceremonies.

Back in 2000 and 2002, Nevada voters approved a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as between a man and a woman. As societal mores evolved, however, gay marriage became more accepted and was legalized in a number of states. In 2015, the Supreme Court essentially provided for the legalization of the practice across the country, thus rendering Nevada’s ban moot.

Question 2 would have no real effect on current practices. It would only remove outdated verbiage from the constitution. We urge a yes vote on Question 2.