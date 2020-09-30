76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
RJ Endorses

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Question 2

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Question 2 would recognize all marriages, regardless of gender. This is a housecleaning initiative intended to remove language from the state constitution that is in conflict with the 2015 Obergefell decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The measure also provides protections to clergy who choose not to perform same-sex ceremonies.

Back in 2000 and 2002, Nevada voters approved a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as between a man and a woman. As societal mores evolved, however, gay marriage became more accepted and was legalized in a number of states. In 2015, the Supreme Court essentially provided for the legalization of the practice across the country, thus rendering Nevada’s ban moot.

Question 2 would have no real effect on current practices. It would only remove outdated verbiage from the constitution. We urge a yes vote on Question 2.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
2
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
3
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
4
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
5
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Nevada’s 2nd-longest bridge opens to traffic in northwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Solar panels (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Question 6
RJ

Question 6 would mandate that Nevada generate 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

UNLV'S Student Recreation and Wellness Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Erik Verduz ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Question 1
RJ

Question 1 removes the Board of Regents from the Nevada constitution, but doesn’t introduce any immediate changes.

Heidi Kasama, left, and Radhika Kunnel (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Assembly, District 2
RJ

Republican Heidi Kasama faces Democrat Radhika Kunnel in a bid to replace incumbent Republican John Hambrick, who is term-limited. Garrett LeDuff is also on the ballot as an independent.

Kristee Watson, left, Carrie Buck and Tim Hagan, candidates for Nevada ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: State Senate, District 5
RJ

Republican Carrie Buck is running against Democrat Kristee Watson for a Henderson-area seat currently held by Democrat Joyce Woodhouse, who is term-limited. Tim Hagan, a Libertarian, is also in this race.