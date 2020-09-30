REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Question 3

Question 3 would make a series of changes to the State Board of Pardons Commissioners.

Frank LaPena, left, and his Las Vegas attorney Carmine Colucci listens as former Supreme Court Justice Al Gunderson speaks to the Nevada Pardons Board on Friday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2003. (Cathleen Allison /Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Question 3 would make a series of changes to the State Board of Pardons Commissioners. That board comprises the governor, attorney general and state Supreme Court justices. A majority of the board, including the governor, must approve a pardon. In contrast, the federal Constitution allows the president alone to issue a pardon.

This constitutional amendment would require the board to meet four times a year. There is currently no constitutional mandate on how often the board meets, but state law requires it to convene twice a year. It would also remove the governor’s veto power over pardons.

None of these changes merits a constitutional change. If more frequent meetings are needed, the Legislature may require it. Giving the governor a veto over pardons is itself a meaningful check on the board’s power. Vote no on Question 3.