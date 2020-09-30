REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Question 4

A worker hands out "I Voted " sticker to a voter at a polling station at Galleria Mall on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Question 4 would place a declaration of voters’ rights into the constitution. In 2002, the Legislature put this list of rights into statute. It includes several obvious provisions, such as the ability to “cast a ballot that is written in a format which allows the clear identification of candidates and accurately records the voter’s selection of candidates.”

Another provision allows voters to “receive instruction on the use of voting equipment.”

This is the type of bill that moves forward because legislators don’t have the guts to point out the obvious. These provisions aren’t objectionable per se, but their inclusion in the state constitution is. What happens when the Nevada Supreme Court one day determines that the right to “request assistance in voting, if needed” requires government-funded ballot harvesting? Or the right to “vote without being intimidated” means all-mail elections are unconstitutional?

The Legislature should make these decisions, not an activist court. You should vote no on Question 4.