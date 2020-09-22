85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
RJ Endorses

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: State Board of Education, District 4

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Incumbent Mark Newburn seeks re-election to the State Board of Education, District 4. Former Clark County School Board Trustee Rene Cantu also seeks the seat.

Mr. Newburn is the current vice president of the board. He describes himself as “an outside change agent.” Realizing that he couldn’t change everything, he focused his efforts on improving computer science education in the state. He views the role of the board as being the truth tellers in public education.

He’s supportive of charter schools, viewing them as “just another district to us.” He would like to see more charter schools in neighborhoods with low-performing traditional schools. He’s also a supporter of Read by 3. He believes the program would have “created a lot of focus and motivation to take care of the problem before the third grade. I’m concerned that we’ll lose that sense of urgency.” The Legislature gutted the retention portion of Read by 3 last year.

Mr. Cantu has almost three decades of experience working in both K-12 and higher education. If elected, his priorities would include “how we invest in education and how we hold educators accountable.” He said he would bring a “practical mindset to the board.” He’s the executive director of JAG Nevada, which is a branch of Jobs for America’s Graduates.

Mr. Cantu has a reasonable approach to evaluating teachers as well. “I believe teacher performance should be based on the performance of students,” he said. He believes the current standard of 15 percent isn’t high enough. “It’s too low,” he said. “When you work in any field, you’re evaluated based on outcomes.”

Voters in District 4 are fortunate to have two quality options. Mr. Cantu has an admirable approach to education. Mark Newburn has served the community well, however, and deserves re-election.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Judge rejects Trump’s elections lawsuit
Judge rejects Trump’s elections lawsuit
2
No Mask Nevada PAC holds rally at Sisolak’s Las Vegas home
No Mask Nevada PAC holds rally at Sisolak’s Las Vegas home
3
Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit
Judge sides with Republicans in two-thirds tax lawsuit
4
Nevada reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Nevada reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
5
Here’s everything you need to know about the November election
Here’s everything you need to know about the November election
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patrick Boylan and Dr. Nick Spirtos, candidates for Board of Regents District 5 (Las Vegas Revi ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Board of Regents, District 5
RJ

Running for Board of Regents, District 5, are former Nevada State Board of Education member Patrick Boylan and Dr. Nick “Doc” Spirtos, medical director at Women’s Cancer Center of Nevada.