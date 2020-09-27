REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: State Senate, District 5

Republican Carrie Buck is running against Democrat Kristee Watson for a Henderson-area seat currently held by Democrat Joyce Woodhouse, who is term-limited. Tim Hagan, a Libertarian, is also in this race.

Kristee Watson, left, Carrie Buck and Tim Hagan, candidates for Nevada Senate District 5 (Facebook)

In Senate District 5, Republican Carrie Buck is running against Democrat Kristee Watson for a Henderson-area seat currently held by Democrat Joyce Woodhouse, who is term-limited. Tim Hagan, a Libertarian, is also in this race.

Ms. Watson is a former stockbroker who ran a failed effort for the Assembly in 2018. She declined to be interviewed.

Ms. Buck, executive director of the Pinewood Academy of Nevada, a charter school company, lost a close race for this seat in 2016. Her No. 1 objective is to improve the economy as it emerges from the pandemic by “incentivizing job creators.” Education is also a priority, and Ms. Buck vows to fight to restore school accountability measures passed in 2015 but later gutted by Democrats.

Ms. Buck’s administrative track record at Pinewood — its network of schools were all awarded five-star ratings in 2018 — and her familiarity with school choice and educational options, would be an asset in Carson City. We urge a vote for Carrie Buck in Senate District 5.