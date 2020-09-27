81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
RJ Endorses

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: State Senate, District 5

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In Senate District 5, Republican Carrie Buck is running against Democrat Kristee Watson for a Henderson-area seat currently held by Democrat Joyce Woodhouse, who is term-limited. Tim Hagan, a Libertarian, is also in this race.

Ms. Watson is a former stockbroker who ran a failed effort for the Assembly in 2018. She declined to be interviewed.

Ms. Buck, executive director of the Pinewood Academy of Nevada, a charter school company, lost a close race for this seat in 2016. Her No. 1 objective is to improve the economy as it emerges from the pandemic by “incentivizing job creators.” Education is also a priority, and Ms. Buck vows to fight to restore school accountability measures passed in 2015 but later gutted by Democrats.

Ms. Buck’s administrative track record at Pinewood — its network of schools were all awarded five-star ratings in 2018 — and her familiarity with school choice and educational options, would be an asset in Carson City. We urge a vote for Carrie Buck in Senate District 5.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak expected to adjust youth sports, gatherings restrictions next week
Sisolak expected to adjust youth sports, gatherings restrictions next week
2
State approves $29M in coronavirus relief funds
State approves $29M in coronavirus relief funds
3
Eric Trump says his father will concede if Joe Biden wins big
Eric Trump says his father will concede if Joe Biden wins big
4
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
5
Nevada reports 556 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Nevada reports 556 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heidi Kasama, left, and Radhika Kunnel (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Assembly, District 2
RJ

Republican Heidi Kasama faces Democrat Radhika Kunnel in a bid to replace incumbent Republican John Hambrick, who is term-limited. Garrett LeDuff is also on the ballot as an independent.

Lola Brooks, left, and Alexis Salt, District E, Clark County School Di ...
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: CCSD Trustee, District E
RJ

Incumbent board president Lola Brooks is being challenged by outspoken teacher Alexis Salt for Clark County School District Board of Trustees, District E.