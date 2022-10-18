Review-Journal endorsements: Attorney general, other constitutional offices

In addition to governor, Nevadans will make selections this November on five constitutional offices. The most high-profile is the race for attorney general.

In addition to governor, Nevadans will make selections this November on five constitutional offices. The most high-profile is the race for attorney general, in which incumbent Democrat Aaron Ford faces Republican Sigal Chattah.

Mr. Ford, a former state Senate majority leader, has been a progressive advocate of criminal justice reform but sought compromise across the aisle on the issue. He favors ending civil asset forfeiture and vows to promote transparency and public safety while defending “the humanity and dignity of the entirety of the Nevada family.” Ms. Chattah earned attention by challenging in court many of the state’s COVID restrictions. She vows to fight corruption and tolerate “no political favors for the elites.” But she’s also been involved in a handful of incidents that raise questions about her temperament. Aaron Ford has done nothing to warrant a change.

The lieutenant governor serves as president of the state Senate and sits on boards dealing with tourism, transportation, homeland security and economic development. Incumbent Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead, whom Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed to the office in December, faces a challenge from Republican Stavros Anthony. Ms. Cano Burkhead, who spent more than two decades in the Clark County School District before retiring as a high school principal, says she views the job through “the lens of education.” Mr. Anthony, a former Metro police captain and Las Vegas city councilman, has a background in law enforcement and local government that aligns well with this office’s duties. We recommend a vote for Stavros Anthony.

The secretary of state race pits Republican Jim Marchant against Democrat Cisco Aguilar. Mr. Marchant, a former legislator, is so deep into election conspiracy theories that he questioned his own primary victory. Mr. Aguilar is an attorney who’s supportive of current GOP incumbent Barbara Cegavaske. We urge a vote for Cisco Aguilar.

Democrat Zach Conine is seeking another term as treasurer. He’s touts the work his office has done with state investments, growing the college savings program and returning unclaimed property. His opponent, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, a Republican, continues to be engulfed in self-created drama. Zach Conine has done a good job and is the obvious choice.

Two lawmakers are vying to become state controller, who administers the state’s accounting system, collects debts and manages vendors. Democrat Ellen Spiegel emphasizes her business experience and “strong community service ethic.” Andy Matthews, a Republican who served as president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute, seeks to “be a strong voice in favor of fiscal accountability.” Mr. Matthews’ goal of shining more light on where state dollars are going would be a welcome reform. We give a close edge to Andy Matthews.