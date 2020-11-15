Holiday gift guide 2020

36 ideas for the loved ones on your list.

Yuletide treasure

1. Companions sculpted in bronze can snuggle or perch at opposite ends of a mantle. $240; $320 with stone base, yennycocqsculpture.com

2. The tiger temporary tattoo is a fiercely original stocking stuffer for young and old alike. Set of two, $6. tattly.com

3. This stunning glass vessel, docked on a pedestal with granite base, captures the golden light of sunset. $1,900, artfulhome.com

4. Celebrate the season with Voluspa’s Crisp Champagne two-wick candle, with hints of vanilla and barrel oak. $18. nordstrom.com

5. Send her over the moon with the 14-carat gold-plated Stardust necklace with diamond-cut cubic zirconia made by local jeweler Polly Weinstein. $600, thejewelersdaughter.com

6. Lend me an ear (or two) to show off these bronze orbit earrings with cubic zirconia, made with early primitive crafting techniques. $195, artfulhome.com

7. Shake things up a bit at mealtimes with this owl salt and pepper shaker set. $44, neimanmarcus.com

8. Create some buzz at the cocktail hour with this bee bottle opener. $78, joannabuchanan.com

9. Brighten up your table with this leaf-inspired hurricane candle holder. $10, worldmarket.com

10. Tea off with the stovetop-safe glass teapot with stainless steel infuser. $30, amazon.com

Making spirits bright

1.Vegas-based JinJu Chocolates handcrafts treasures that are a feast for your eyes as well as your taste buds. 32-piece assorted collection. $54, jinjuchocolates.com

2. Add some class to your cocktails with this bejeweled set of cocktail picks. $88, neimanmarcus.com

3. Handblown birthstone bottle stoppers will preserve your wine for another time. $24, uncommongoods.com

4. Be an ace party host with hand-embroidered playing card cocktail napkins. Set of four, $150, juliab.com

5. Take this bicycle bar tools set for a spin. Includes strainer, 2 coasters, corkscrew, bottle opener, jigger and 6 cocktail picks. $55, williams-sonoma.com

6. Send a message on a bottle with Medea’s award-winning vodka in a programmable bottle. $34, totalwine.com

7. Spread some love with the Vegas Strong collection of wine-infused jellies in hand-carved jars. Cuvée Nectar, Spicy Dolce or Blush Chardonnay. $35 each, marydpreserves.com

8. Master your technique with “Spirited,” an illustrated global guide to cocktails from 60 countries, with recipes. $50, amazon.com

Happy golden days

1. The adjustable strap and elegant quilting of this yoga mat blend excellent form with fabulous function. $130, mzwallace.com

2. Get a little lippy with this golden place card holder (which can double as a photo stand). Comes in a four-piece set that includes 2 lips and 2 mustaches for gents. $98, olivela.com

3. All that hand-washing can leave skin parched. Replenish and pamper with this ultra-rich hand cream made with African oils and scented with Kenyan hibiscus and Moroccan roses. $24, 54Thrones.com

4. The infusion of jasmine, rose, saffron, bergamot and patchouli oils in the Night Queen solid parfum tantalizes the imagination and senses. $85, infiore.net

Let your heart be light

1. Vintage Vogue magazine covers bring modern-day fun with an assortment of 1,000-piece puzzles including this one. $22, amazon.com

2. Capture the magical glow of a Southwest sunset with the “Éclat du Désert” highlighting powder compact. $70, chanel.com

3. What do you get when you combine classy cashmere with a trendy color and a comfy sweatshirt? An impossibly chic sweater. $158, jcrew.com

4. Visions of sugarplums and other sweet dreams await as soon as you slip on this pure silk sleeping mask. $30, lilysilk.com

5. A set of seven classic romance novels (by Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters and others) that delight the eye as much as the heart. $150, juniperbooks.com

Oh, what fun it is

1. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. With this electric cargo bike, you’ll leave them all trailing in the dust. $1,700, radpowerbikes.com

2. Work out stylishly with Bala Bangles’ rainbow wearable weight set. $55, urbanoutfitters.com

3. These handmade colorful conversation pieces are made of tear-proof, water-resistant, flexible synthetic paper. They tell time, too. $22 each, ilikepaperusa.com

4. Keep calm and carry on with this oil diffuser necklace with interchangeable color pads. $36, Wild Muse Boutique at Area15.

5. You’ll have no trouble getting to the point with this rocket-shaped pencil sharpener made from Earth-friendly bamboo fibers. $8, suck.uk.com

6. Get your kicks artfully with these Famous Painters sneakers. $75, groovebags.com

7. When things get dicey, head to the Mob Museum and change your luck with these suckers. $3, mobmuseum.com

8. Store those earpods stylishly with Kate Spade’s silicone airpods case. $35, katespade.com

9. Rock on … and on and on and on with this 5-inch flash drive. Its 16 gigabytes of memory can hold up to 1,000 songs and comes with a felt-lined case and stand. $17, amazon.com