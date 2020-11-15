Las Vegas bakers create an array of indulgent, beautiful pies

No matter how many times you’ve heard the adage, most of us know making a pie isn’t easy as pie. Save yourself the effort and sink your teeth into one of these sweet, flaky, fruity or creamy creations made locally.

An assortment of mini pies at Patisserie Manon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As we near Thanksgiving, the most pie-centric holiday, you may have pies on the brain. But no matter how many times you’ve heard the adage, most of us know making a pie isn’t easy as pie. So save yourself the effort and sink your teeth into one of these sweet, flaky, fruity or creamy creations made locally.

Havana Dream

The Havana Dream pie at Joe’s Prime Steaks, Seafood and Stone Crab actually starts with a wedge of white cake, layered with caramel custard and soaked in sweetened condensed milk. It’s topped with whipped cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon and a drizzle of dulce de leche, and garnished with fresh strawberries. $12.95 a slice, $44.95 for a whole pie. joes.net

Mini fruit

These diminutive pies, just 5 inches in diameter, are made with Patisserie Manon’s pastry crust, topped with a lattice, and are available with apple, blueberry, cherry, pecan or pumpkin filling. $6.75 each. patisseriemanon.com

Banana Cream

Each whole pie uses 3 pounds of fresh bananas, folded into Emeril’s signature custard filling atop a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate. A menu staple for more than 20 years, it’s the only dessert served at all of Emeril Lagasse’s restaurants across the country. $12 for a slice, $75 for a whole pie (whole pies available only by ordering; call at least 24 hours ahead). emerilsrestaurants.com

Apple

Suzuya Patisserie’s apple pies are made with caramelized Fuji apples with a hint of rum, encased in hand-folded dough that’s akin to puff pastry. They’re available in two sizes: large, which must be pre-ordered online with 48 hours notice (only available until Thanksgiving), and individual, which are available to walks-ins while supplies last. $6 for individual pies, $30 for large. suzuyapatisserie.com