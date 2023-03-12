61°F
main-img
A coyote at the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument (L.E. Baskow)
Let's Take a Ride
Introducing the Spring 2023 issue of rjmagazine
This story first appeared in the Spring 2023 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Spring 2023 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Letter from the Editor: Let’s take a ride

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2023 - 11:01 pm
 
Updated March 12, 2023 - 12:01 am
A coyote makes his way through the cactus and other ground plants within the Avi Kwa Ame proposed National Monument site on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, about Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Greg Blake Miller, rjmagazine editorial director and Las Vegas Review-Journal writing coach, at ...
Greg Blake Miller, rjmagazine editorial director and Las Vegas Review-Journal writing coach, at the RJ photo studio in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Letter From the Editor …

In this issue of rjmagazine, we’re veering off the main roads and heading for places and experiences that leave us inspired, transformed, or newly aware of the world and our complex place in it. Las Vegas architect and sketch artist Eric M. Roberts heads for the mountains of Utah and Colorado, and the buildings he draws open a rich vein of family memory. Filmmaker Kerry Candaele takes a cross-country trip to commune with the legacy of his childhood hero, Muhammad Ali. Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow plunges into the natural and cultural grandeur of the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument south of the Las Vegas Valley. Meanwhile, writer-photographer Natalie Burt rediscovers the abiding joy of the springtime cactus bloom in the Mojave Desert.

We’ve also got journeys of the more metaphorical sort, as Mary Hynes tells the story of Hanna Olivas, a Las Vegan who has responded to cancer by creating a burgeoning self-help business, transforming her message along the way from right-to-die advocacy to general women’s empowerment. Meanwhile, Sean DeFrank takes us back 40 years to tell the story of the 1983 Las Vegas Stars, who brought Triple-A baseball to Las Vegas and initiated the modern age of sports in the Valley. And while we’re talking about the past, don’t miss historian Michael Green’s short pre-history of Las Vegas as a tourist destination

"Adventures Ahead," by Wesley Rand, the opening page of our Journeys 2023 story package.
.

Also in this issue, C.L. Gaber sits down with Jon Taffer, the road-warrior host of the TV hit Bar Rescue and learns that while his journeys are exciting, what he loves most is returning to his home in Las Vegas. And since there’s no place like home, why not commemorate our city with a staycation souvenir? Jason Bracelin’s got you covered with his guide to the greatest — and sometimes cheesiest — in Vegas tees.

Greg Blake Miller, Editor-in-Chief

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Muhammad Ali moves in with a series of smashes to the face of challenger Floyd Patterson in the ...
The road to Ali: In the footsteps of a legend’s legacy
By Kerry Candaele

With memories of Muhammad Ali’s great Las Vegas fights, our reporter sets off on a journey to revisit the hero of his youth at the Ali Center in Louisville.

The mountains of the Wasatch Range tower over Salt Lake City. (Eric M. Roberts)
Take the Mountain West Sketch Tour
By Eric M. Roberts

A Las Vegas architect heads for the hills, sketchpad in hand, in search of beauty, meaning and roots

Niall St. John, 15, looks out one of the windows of the Old Mormon Fort at the Culture History ...
The Backstory: A prehistory of Vegas visits
By Michael Green

Las Vegas, which now attracts 40 million visitors a year, was once just a way station for folks on their way someplace else. Here’s the backstory …

Bar Rescue Gallerey
Five minutes with Jon Taffer
By C.L. Gaber

The host of the Paramount Network’s wildly popular Bar Rescue on spending 250 days a year on the road — and why Las Vegas is home sweet home.

Illustration by Wesley Rand
23 Las Vegas breakthroughs for 2023
By Greg Blake Miller, Sean DeFrank, Michael Green and Sveta Lari; illustrations by Severiano del Castillo Galvan and Wesley Rand

Fearless predictions, wistful ideas and wishful thinking for the new year

Las Vegas/Jamaica (Getty Images)
An elegy for lost homelands
By Soni Brown

After living and flourishing in Las Vegas for a decade, writer Soni Brown returned to Jamaica, where she’d spent the first 20 years of her life.

