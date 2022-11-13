44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Breaking Through for the Holidays
Chantal Chandler's Winter 2022 "Zine Within a Zine"
This story first appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Winter 2022 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Zine within a zine

By Chantal Chandler
November 13, 2022 - 12:03 am
 
photo by Chitose Suzuki
photo by Chitose Suzuki

For her winter Zine Within a Zine, Chantal Chandler delved into the blues — dark, light, royal — to capture both the hope and longing of the holiday season. She used glass, metallics and special finishes to deliver the texture and shimmer of ice and the layered, swirling feel of a blizzard. Zines have a 90-year heritage as a small-circulation vessel for niche interests and individual expression; the handmade object is usually photocopied and distributed as a booklet, but here Chandler has created what she calls a “para-zine,” a single spread representing the art of the zine. Chandler has made zines since 2012, exhibiting and selling them at The Writer’s Block, Art Box and fairs, as well as selling and trading them internationally. A mother of four who has returned to UNLV to study art, music and media, Chandler adds a powerful layer to her zines with original poetry that summons the viewer into her world.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Illustration by Wesley Rand
23 Las Vegas breakthroughs for 2023
By Greg Blake Miller, Sean DeFrank, Michael Green and Sveta Lari; illustrations by Severiano del Castillo Galvan and Wesley Rand

Fearless predictions, wistful ideas and wishful thinking for the new year

Las Vegas/Jamaica (Getty Images)
An elegy for lost homelands
By Soni Brown

After living and flourishing in Las Vegas for a decade, writer Soni Brown returned to Jamaica, where she’d spent the first 20 years of her life.

Dick Calvert, retired “Voice of the Rebels” who spent five decades as the game announcer fo ...
The Voice in Winter: Dick Calvert drops the mic
By Sean DeFrank

For more than 50 years, Dick Calvert’s signature voice has embodied UNLV athletics, most notably booming from the Thomas Mack Center speakers.

Martinez sports one of Latina Lifters’ signature T-shirts, translated as “Strong AF.” (Ph ...
Finding ‘Fuerte’
Story by Cinthia Martinez, as told to Rachel Aston

Latina Lifters founder Cinthia Martinez started weighlifting for her personal health and pride. Then it became a mission to help a community and change perceptions, one rep at a time.

Annalee Belle poses for a portrait at her home on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo b ...
Beyond the bullying, a life remodeled
By Sarah Bun

When model and adult entertainer Annalee Belle fell in love with HGTV personality J.D. Scott, online trolls shattered her peace of mind. She’s spent years taking it back.

A long-submerged boat, exposed by drought at Lake Mead, stands as a monument to the transformin ...
Revealing Las Vegas’ deep history, one map at a time
By Thomas J. Crowe

A review of Joe Weber’s new book, “Mapping Historical Las Vegas” — and a meditation on the meaning of the not-so-humble, often world-transforming and sometimes deeply personal map.