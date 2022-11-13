photo by Chitose Suzuki

For her winter Zine Within a Zine, Chantal Chandler delved into the blues — dark, light, royal — to capture both the hope and longing of the holiday season. She used glass, metallics and special finishes to deliver the texture and shimmer of ice and the layered, swirling feel of a blizzard. Zines have a 90-year heritage as a small-circulation vessel for niche interests and individual expression; the handmade object is usually photocopied and distributed as a booklet, but here Chandler has created what she calls a “para-zine,” a single spread representing the art of the zine. Chandler has made zines since 2012, exhibiting and selling them at The Writer’s Block, Art Box and fairs, as well as selling and trading them internationally. A mother of four who has returned to UNLV to study art, music and media, Chandler adds a powerful layer to her zines with original poetry that summons the viewer into her world. ◆