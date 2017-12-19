2017 All-State Boys Cross Country Team

First Team
Omar Aguilar-Espinoza, Silverado
The senior was second in the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet, and seventh at the 4A state meet. He had three top-five finishes.
Milton Amezcua, Green Valley
The senior won the Class 4A Sunrise Region title with a time of 16:46 for 3.1 miles.He finished fourth at state, and also posted victories at the Red Rock Invitational, the Labor Day Classic and the Lake Mead Invitational.
Noah Ayala, Arbor View
The junior finished sixth at the Class 4A state meet and was fourth at the Sunset Region meet. He had eight top-10 finishes.
William Fallini-Haas, Spring Creek
The senior won the Class 3A state title with a time of 16:39 for 3.1-miles. He also won the Northern Region title, the Elko Invitational, the Lowry Invitational and the Murray (Utah) Invitational. He had the fastest time from any class at the state meet.
Matthew Hakin, Spanish Springs
The senior finished second at the Class 4A state meet and the Northern Region meet. He posted seven top-five finishes.
Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs
The junior placed third at the Class 4A state meet for the second straight season, and also was third at the Northern Region meet. He had six top-five finishes.
Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran
The junior won his second consecutive Class 2A state title with a time of 17:04 for 3.1 miles. He also won the Northern Region title and was first at the Nature’s Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic.
Montana Montgomery, Truckee
The sophomore was second at the Class 3A state meet and the Northern Region meet. He won the Truckee Cross Country Invite.
Conner Nicholas, Desert Oasis
The junior was second at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet and placed fifth at state. He won the Falcon Invitational.
Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs
The senior won the Class 4A state title with a time of 16:52 for 3.1 miles. Ribeiro was ninth at the Northern Region meet. He won five races.
Aric Turner, Damonte Ranch
The senior won the Class 4A Northern Region title and was 11th at state. He had six top-10 finishes.
Keith Williams, Arbor View
The senior won the Class 4A Sunset Region title and finished eighth at the state meet. He won four races and had one second-place finish.
Second Team
Ian Cook, The Meadows
The junior placed fourth at the Class 2A state meet and was second at the Southern Region meet. He had six top-five finishes.
Thomas Dougherty, Coronado
The sophomore placed fourth at the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet and was 12th at state. He had eight top-five finishes.
Sean Dunkelman, Douglas
The senior placed eighth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 14th at state. He had five top-10 finishes.
Zach Harris, Bishop Manogue
The senior was sixth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 15th at state. He had four top-10 finishes.
Mason Keach, McQueen
The junior was fifth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 13th at state. He placed in the top 10 in five meets.
Carson Leavitt, Galena
The senior was ninth at the Class 4A state meet and seventh at the Northern Region meet. He had five top-five finishes, including a pair of wins.
Nicholas McMillen, Reno
The senior placed fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 10th at state. He had seven top-10 finishes.
Alexander Miller, Centennial
The junior finished sixth at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet, and was 16th at state. He won the UNLV Invitational.
Justin Neubeck, Foothill
The sophomore placed fifth at the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet before finishing 17th at state. He had five top-10 finishes.
Bryce Odegard, Pahrump Valley
The senior finished third at the Class 3A state meet and won the Southern Region championship. He finished first in seven races.
Shay Rutledge, Lake Mead
The senior was third at the Class 2A state meet and won the Southern Region title, one of three first-place finishes on the season.
J.C. Schoonmaker, North Tahoe
The senior finished second at the Class 2A state meet and the Northern Region meet. He had five top-10 finishes.
Coach of the Year
Rhonda Beadell, Spanish Springs
Beadell guided the Cougars to their second consecutive Class 4A state title. Spanish Springs had the top three individuals, rolling to the team title by 38 points over second-place Arbor View.
Honorable Mention
Koby Ghadery, Faith Lutheran
Logan Grange, McQueen
Teagan Hansen, Sierra Lutheran
David Holmes, South Tahoe
Ian Jackson, Arbor View
Kevin Kirk, Yerington
Alex Klekas, Elko
Cristian Kongsrud, Green Valley
Will Kracaw, Lowry
Martin Nelson, Green Valley
Spencer Thomas, Spring Creek
Connor Van Cott, Damonte Ranch
