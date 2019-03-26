2019 Nevada Preps All-State Bowling Teams

(Getty Images)

Desert Oasis' Zach Dobbs is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Spring Valley's Andrew Guba is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Spring Valley's Ku'uleialoha Mortensen is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Bonanza's Devyn Patalina is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Arbor View's Christian Randle-Moore is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Liberty's Terrance Rock is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Shadow Ridge's Alexia Cassman is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Green Valley's Samantha Conti is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Sierra Vista's Vanessa Fuzie is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Basic's Janelle Lampkin is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Basic's Olivia Lampkin is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Clark's Marisol Ramirez-Buckles is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state bowling team.

Boys

First team

Zach Dobbs, Desert Oasis

Dobbs finished sixth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the fifth-best regular-season average (206.58).

Andrew Guba, Spring Valley

Guba won the Class 4A state individual title with a six-game score of 1,441 and helped the Grizzlies to the team title.

Ku’uleialoha Mortensen, Spring Valley

Mortensen tied for second in the Class 4A state individual tournament and helped the Grizzlies win the team championship.

Devyn Patalina, Bonanza

Patalina tied for second in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the area’s fourth-best regular-season average (214.5).

Christian Randle-Moore, Arbor View

Randle-Moore posted the third-best regular-season average (216.13).

Terrance Rock, Liberty

Rock had the area’s top regular-season average (217.71) and finished fifth in the Class 4A state individual tournament.

Second team

Sam Johnson, Palo Verde

Johnson had the eighth-best regular-season average (204.2) in Class 4A and helped the Panthers win the Mountain Region title.

Mark Lacksanamyxay, Tech

Lacksanamyxay finished seventh in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the 13th-best average (196.08) during the regular season.

Brysen Mortensen, Spring Valley

Mortensen had the seventh-best average during the regular season (205.56) and helped the Grizzlies win the team championship.

Kevin Ostfeld, Clark

Ostfeld placed fourth in the Class 4A state individual tournament. He had the 14th-best regular-season average (195.39).

Nolan Sepulveda, Centennial

Sepulveda finished 10th in the Class 4A state individual tournament after posting the sixth-best average (206.04) during the regular season.

J Yeager, The Meadows

Yeager won the Class 3A state individual title with a six-game score of 1,132 and helped the Mustangs capture the team title.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Martin, Spring Valley

Martin guided the Grizzlies to their second consecutive Class 4A state title with a 7-2 victory over Mountain Region champion Palo Verde.

Honorable mention

Warit Bumrungjitt, Liberty

Matthew Demeo, Cimarron-Memorial

Jared Esguerra, Durango

Jordan Gil, Del Sol

Josh Harris, Bishop Gorman

Makoa Hookano, Somerset-Losee

Jamison Kaboli, Boulder City

Dylan King, Clark

Ryan Knippel, Palo Verde

Brandon Medina, The Meadows

Gianni Silva, Arbor View

Luke Young, Clark

Girls

First team

Alexia Cassman, Shadow Ridge

Cassman finished fifth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and helped the Mustangs win the team title. She had the sixth-best regular-season average (190.72).

Samantha Conti, Green Valley

Conti finished second in the Class 4A state individual tournament and rolled the fourth-best average (200.09) in the regular season.

Vanessa Fuzie, Sierra Vista

Fuzie rolled the top average (211.5) in the regular season and finished sixth in the Class 4A state individual tournament.

Jazelle Lampkin, Basic

Lampkin finished third in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the seventh-best regular-season average (190.33).

Olivia Lampkin, Basic

Lampkin won the Class 4A state individual title with a six-game total of 1,360. She had the second-best average (206.39) in the regular season and helped the Wolves win the Desert Region title.

Marisol Ramirez-Buckles, Clark

Ramirez-Buckles rolled the third-best average (202.25) during regular-season play and helped the Chargers advance to the Desert Region final.

Second team

Makenzie Derezotes, Arbor View

Derezotes finished fourth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the 11th-best regular-season average (181.4).

Eri Leong, Tech

Leong finished 11th in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the fifth-best average (192.26) in the regular season.

Justyce McCoy, Western

McCoy won the Class 3A state individual title with a six-game total of 1,082. She also helped the Warriors to the state team title.

Alexis Safley, Coronado

Safley finished seventh in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the 10th-best average (181.92) in the regular season.

Jessica Shaffner, Shadow Ridge

Shaffner had the 12th-best regular-season average (179.07) and helped the Mustangs to the Class 4A state team title.

Faith Stratton, Spring Valley

Stratton finished eighth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and in the regular-season rankings with a 189.5 average.

Coach of the Year: Nikkole Turner, Shadow Ridge

Turner led the Mustangs to their first Class 4A state team title with a 9-0 victory over Basic. Shadow Ridge won all four of its postseason matches 9-0.

Honorable mention

Cameron Carothers, Durango

Sara Carroll, Shadow Ridge

Jazmyne Compehos, Desert Oasis

Jasmine Derico, Silverado

Caitlin Farr, Spring Valley

Alexis Gamon, Legacy

Carmen Guba, Spring Valley

Taylor Jeneary, Del Sol

Mila Kebos, Arbor View

Alayna Purdy, Coronado

Faythe Reid, Sierra Vista

Lainey Waldman, Centennial

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.