2019 Nevada Preps All-State Bowling Teams

Boys
First team
Zach Dobbs, Desert Oasis
Dobbs finished sixth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the fifth-best regular-season average (206.58).
Andrew Guba, Spring Valley
Guba won the Class 4A state individual title with a six-game score of 1,441 and helped the Grizzlies to the team title.
Ku’uleialoha Mortensen, Spring Valley
Mortensen tied for second in the Class 4A state individual tournament and helped the Grizzlies win the team championship.
Devyn Patalina, Bonanza
Patalina tied for second in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the area’s fourth-best regular-season average (214.5).
Christian Randle-Moore, Arbor View
Randle-Moore posted the third-best regular-season average (216.13).
Terrance Rock, Liberty
Rock had the area’s top regular-season average (217.71) and finished fifth in the Class 4A state individual tournament.
Second team
Sam Johnson, Palo Verde
Johnson had the eighth-best regular-season average (204.2) in Class 4A and helped the Panthers win the Mountain Region title.
Mark Lacksanamyxay, Tech
Lacksanamyxay finished seventh in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the 13th-best average (196.08) during the regular season.
Brysen Mortensen, Spring Valley
Mortensen had the seventh-best average during the regular season (205.56) and helped the Grizzlies win the team championship.
Kevin Ostfeld, Clark
Ostfeld placed fourth in the Class 4A state individual tournament. He had the 14th-best regular-season average (195.39).
Nolan Sepulveda, Centennial
Sepulveda finished 10th in the Class 4A state individual tournament after posting the sixth-best average (206.04) during the regular season.
J Yeager, The Meadows
Yeager won the Class 3A state individual title with a six-game score of 1,132 and helped the Mustangs capture the team title.
Coach of the Year: Kyle Martin, Spring Valley
Martin guided the Grizzlies to their second consecutive Class 4A state title with a 7-2 victory over Mountain Region champion Palo Verde.
Honorable mention
Warit Bumrungjitt, Liberty
Matthew Demeo, Cimarron-Memorial
Jared Esguerra, Durango
Jordan Gil, Del Sol
Josh Harris, Bishop Gorman
Makoa Hookano, Somerset-Losee
Jamison Kaboli, Boulder City
Dylan King, Clark
Ryan Knippel, Palo Verde
Brandon Medina, The Meadows
Gianni Silva, Arbor View
Luke Young, Clark
Girls
First team
Alexia Cassman, Shadow Ridge
Cassman finished fifth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and helped the Mustangs win the team title. She had the sixth-best regular-season average (190.72).
Samantha Conti, Green Valley
Conti finished second in the Class 4A state individual tournament and rolled the fourth-best average (200.09) in the regular season.
Vanessa Fuzie, Sierra Vista
Fuzie rolled the top average (211.5) in the regular season and finished sixth in the Class 4A state individual tournament.
Jazelle Lampkin, Basic
Lampkin finished third in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the seventh-best regular-season average (190.33).
Olivia Lampkin, Basic
Lampkin won the Class 4A state individual title with a six-game total of 1,360. She had the second-best average (206.39) in the regular season and helped the Wolves win the Desert Region title.
Marisol Ramirez-Buckles, Clark
Ramirez-Buckles rolled the third-best average (202.25) during regular-season play and helped the Chargers advance to the Desert Region final.
Second team
Makenzie Derezotes, Arbor View
Derezotes finished fourth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the 11th-best regular-season average (181.4).
Eri Leong, Tech
Leong finished 11th in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the fifth-best average (192.26) in the regular season.
Justyce McCoy, Western
McCoy won the Class 3A state individual title with a six-game total of 1,082. She also helped the Warriors to the state team title.
Alexis Safley, Coronado
Safley finished seventh in the Class 4A state individual tournament and had the 10th-best average (181.92) in the regular season.
Jessica Shaffner, Shadow Ridge
Shaffner had the 12th-best regular-season average (179.07) and helped the Mustangs to the Class 4A state team title.
Faith Stratton, Spring Valley
Stratton finished eighth in the Class 4A state individual tournament and in the regular-season rankings with a 189.5 average.
Coach of the Year: Nikkole Turner, Shadow Ridge
Turner led the Mustangs to their first Class 4A state team title with a 9-0 victory over Basic. Shadow Ridge won all four of its postseason matches 9-0.
Honorable mention
Cameron Carothers, Durango
Sara Carroll, Shadow Ridge
Jazmyne Compehos, Desert Oasis
Jasmine Derico, Silverado
Caitlin Farr, Spring Valley
Alexis Gamon, Legacy
Carmen Guba, Spring Valley
Taylor Jeneary, Del Sol
Mila Kebos, Arbor View
Alayna Purdy, Coronado
Faythe Reid, Sierra Vista
Lainey Waldman, Centennial
