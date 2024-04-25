78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Documentary on Aces’ 2023 championship season set to premiere

Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon talks to the fans during their championship celebration at Toshiba ...
Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon talks to the fans during their championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
More Stories
Aces’ Kelsey Plum, ex-Raiders player Darren Waller to divorce
Aces star named to Time’s 100 most influential people list
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) greets fans after defeating the Denver Broncos 27-14 follo ...
These pro sports teams struck gold in Las Vegas. It wasn’t an easy journey
Aces thrilled with draft haul: ‘We feel like we hit the jackpot’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 2:54 pm
 

A documentary chronicling the Las Vegas Aces’ 2023 championship season is set to premiere.

“Aces vs. Everybody” will debut on Fox at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and on the team’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (Cox Cable channel 125) will re-air it at 5 p.m. May 2.

The hourlong documentary, which was shot and edited primarily by the Aces’ video production and social media teams, follows the team’s journey to becoming the WNBA’s first back-to-back champions since 2002.

It features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with coaches, players and team executives, in addition to highlights from the 2023 season.

This is the second long-form documentary released by the team following “Raise The Stakes” in 2022.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Caitlin Clark effect: Aces game vs. Indiana Fever moved to bigger arena
recommend 2
Aces star named to Time’s 100 most influential people list
recommend 3
Aces thrilled with draft haul: ‘We feel like we hit the jackpot’
recommend 4
Aces’ Kelsey Plum, ex-Raiders player Darren Waller to divorce
recommend 5
Aces look to round out championship roster in WNBA draft
recommend 6
These pro sports teams struck gold in Las Vegas. It wasn’t an easy journey