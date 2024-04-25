Documentary on Aces’ 2023 championship season set to premiere
A documentary called “Aces vs. Everybody” featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the team’s 2023 WNBA championship season will premiere on Fox.
A documentary chronicling the Las Vegas Aces’ 2023 championship season is set to premiere.
“Aces vs. Everybody” will debut on Fox at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and on the team’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (Cox Cable channel 125) will re-air it at 5 p.m. May 2.
The hourlong documentary, which was shot and edited primarily by the Aces’ video production and social media teams, follows the team’s journey to becoming the WNBA’s first back-to-back champions since 2002.
It features behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with coaches, players and team executives, in addition to highlights from the 2023 season.
This is the second long-form documentary released by the team following “Raise The Stakes” in 2022.