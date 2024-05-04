Review-Journal hires new reporter to cover UNLV, Aces

The Review-Journal’s award-winning sports staff has added a new reporter to cover UNLV and the two-time defending WNBA champion Aces.

Callie Lawson-Freeman is the Review-Journal's new reporter covering the Aces and UNLV. (Callie Lawson-Freeman)

The Review-Journal has hired Callie Lawson-Freeman to its award-winning sports staff to cover UNLV and the Aces.

Lawson-Freeman, 26, comes to the RJ after almost two years at Yahoo Sports, where she served as a breaking and trending news writer. She also wrote in-depth features on various topics, including the WNBA.

She previously worked for NBC Sports, and she did a video production internship at ESPN.

Lawson-Freeman was born in New York, but she has lived most of her life in Sacramento, California. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UC Riverside, where she served as assistant sports editor for the school newspaper, and her master’s degree from San Francisco State.

She was on the track and field team at both schools, competing in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles.

Lawson-Freeman grew up as a fan of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and the WNBA’s now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs.

Her father and brother also live in Las Vegas.

“This position suits Callie’s skills perfectly,” RJ Sports Editor Allen Leiker said. “We were looking for someone with versatility, and as a breaking news writer at Yahoo, she has written about a variety of sports. Plus, as a former college athlete, she can relate to today’s athlete. We can’t wait to watch her grow in this position.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.