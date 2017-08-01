51s drop third game of the series to Sky Sox

Las Vegas 51s Travis Taijeron during media day at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. He hit his 20th home run of the season in a loss on Monday. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Sunday, the sixth inning did Colorado Springs in as the 51s erupted for seven runs.

Monday, the sixth inning did the 51s in as the Sky Sox erupted for four runs as Colorado Springs took the third game of the four game set 9-3 at Cashman Field.

After falling behind 2-0 early on a Nick Noonan two-RBI double in the first inning, the 51s (40-69) scored runs in the second and fourth before going ahead 3-2 in the fifth.

The lead didn’t last long.

Three of the first four batters in the sixth inning reached base against Wilfredo Boscan before manager Pedro Lopez pulled him.

Lopez said Boscan had been bothered by his left knee. Earlier in the year, Boscan went on the DL because of that knee.

“Looking back, I could have probably left him out there for another hitter hoping he would get a ground ball double play but saw him limping around and decided to go with a fresh arm,” Lopez said. “Unfortunately it didn’t pan out.”

Kyle Regnault entered and allowed all three inherited runners to score.

Chris Colabello singled to give the Sky Sox (64-42) a one-run lead. After walking Yadiel Rivera, the third inherited runner scored on a Tyler Bortnick sacrifice fly and Regnault gave up one more run after that on an RBI single from Kyle Wren to make it 6-3.

He gave up two more runs in the seventh, helping push the game out of reach.

“(He was) just inconsistent. He was able to work ahead. I think it was like three or four hitters that he was probably 1-2 count and either then … gave up a hit or walked,” Lopez said. “Worked ahead. I think he did a really good job of that and then after that, ran away from contact.”

Before the sixth, the game had been close.

Boscan fell behind early. After getting the first two outs of the game, he walked two batters before surrendering the double to Noonan.

The 51s responded with runs off of Taylor Jungmann in the second, fourth and fifth, scoring their first run on a Jio Mier RBI single, their second on Travis Taijeron’s 20th home run of the season and their third on a Kevin Plawecki sacrifice fly.

That was it for them in the game, though, as Tim Dillard threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen and David Goforth a scoreless ninth.

The 51s now enter August without their shortstop, Amed Rosario, a key part of their lineup and their closer, Chasen Bradford, both of whom will join the Mets on Tuesday.

But they still have more than a month left of the season to play through and have to keep mentally focused though they are at the bottom of the Pacific Coast League standings out of playoff contention.

“It’s definitely a mental drain, especially in the dog days right now,” Taijeron said. “We’ve got a lot of moves going on so it’s been tough to really get something consistent going. You’ve got guys going up, you got guys going down. All that sort of stuff. … it’s really hard to get yourself in a rhythm when you’re having those situations. For the most part, it’s been a battle all season.”

Up next

Who: Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Las Vegas 51s

When: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Cashman Field

Starters: Michael Blazek (2-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. Ricky Knapp (5-12, 6.41 ERA)

Next five

Wednesday: Off

Thursday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Update

The New York Mets traded reliever Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox for right-handers Stephen Nogosek, Jamie Callahan and Gerson Bautista. Callahan, the organization’s No. 23-ranked prospect per MLB.com, was added to the 51s’ roster. He was 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA in 22 games out of the bullpen this season for Pawtucket. In Double-A, he went 4-1 with a 1.38 ERA.

