Brown University ‘signs’ 7-year-old honorary basketball player

Christian Berardi, a 7-year-old boy, signs an honorary letter of intent with the Brown University basketball team. Courtesy: @BrownBasketball/Twitter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 7-year-old boy is the newest recruit to the Brown University men’s basketball team.

Christian Berardi, of North Providence, officially signed his “letter of intent” with the Brown Bears on Tuesday. Berardi has an immune disease called eosinophilic esophagitis, and he met the team through the nonprofit organization Team Impact.

7-Year-Old Christian Joins the @BrownBasketball Roster Through @GOTeamIMPACT Draft Day Ceremony pic.twitter.com/aYRPdssxtu — Brown Bears Video (@BrownBearsVideo) November 14, 2018

Berardi is welcome to attend all games and practices, and he went trick-or-treating with the players on Halloween.

His mother says all the doctor’s visits are a little less scary for Berardi now that he knows the team is cheering him on.

Berardi took a photo with the players and attended practice Tuesday as the Bears planned for their Friday game against the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

He says UMass “better watch out.”