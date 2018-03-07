Cal State Northridge reportedly fires ex-UNLV star Reggie Theus

According to multiple reports, Cal State Northridge has fired former UNLV star and head coach Reggie Theus.

Former UNLV basketball player Reggie Theus speaks during a public memorial for Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Sunday, March 1, 2015. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Matadors finished the season with a 6-24 record and failed to qualify for the Big West Tournament.

Theus, who coached at New Mexico State, did not have nearly the success at Northridge as he did in Las Cruces. In 2013 in Theus’ first year at Northridge, the Matadors went 17-18. The Matadors went 30-63 in next three seasons. He leaves the Matadors with a 53-105 record in his five years

An investigation into academic issues led to a self-imposed postseason ban in 2016-2017. Theus, according to reports, was questioned by NCAA investigators and was found to not have violated any rules.

Theus was an All-American for the Rebels under Jerry Tarkanian. He averaged 14.5 points in 1976-77, when the Rebels reached their first NCAA Final Four. The following season he averaged a career-high 19.0 points and led the team with 126 assists.

“He was a great defensive player in college, but in the NBA he didn’t guard anybody,” Tarkanian said in a 2010 Review-Journal story. “I asked him about it, and he said, ‘Coach, they don’t pay me to play defense.’ ”

The Chicago Bulls selected the Inglewood, California, native with the ninth overall pick in the 1978 draft. He played 13 years in the NBA and was a two-time All-Star.