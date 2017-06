Clippers agree to trade All-Star Chris Paul to Rockets, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to acquire Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul.

The Clippers will get Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a protected first-round pick next year. The person spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t finalized the trade with free agency coming up on Saturday.

Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.

He will join a team led by star James Harden that was eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

The deal was first reported by The Vertical.