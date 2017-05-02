Ex-UNLV basketball star Anthony Bennett cut by Turkish team

Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett reacts during his team's 104-116 loss to Toronto Raptors during NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka,left, and Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett (13) battle for the rebound during an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. The Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-111. (Reinhold Matay/AP)

Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett (13) shoots on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) drives the ball against Houston during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) reacts while playing against Houston during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) drives the ball past Houston's Andre Dawkins (19) defends during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett, right, drives the ball against Houston as teammate Steven Gray (41) looks on during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleveland's Anthony Bennett (15) looks to shoot while playing against Houston during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 17, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anthony Bennett, the former No. 1 overall draft pick out of UNLV, reportedly was cut by his Turkish basketball team on Tuesday.

Eurohoops.net reported that Bennett was released to make room for Pero Antic, a former player for the Atlanta Hawks. Bennett averaged 9.0 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Turkish team, Fenerbahce.

Bennett played for four NBA teams in four seasons. He was taken No. 1 in 2013 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

