Basketball

Ex-UNLV basketball star Anthony Bennett cut by Turkish team

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 11:37 am
 

Anthony Bennett, the former No. 1 overall draft pick out of UNLV, reportedly was cut by his Turkish basketball team on Tuesday.

Eurohoops.net reported that Bennett was released to make room for Pero Antic, a former player for the Atlanta Hawks. Bennett averaged 9.0 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Turkish team, Fenerbahce.

Bennett played for four NBA teams in four seasons. He was taken No. 1 in 2013 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Circular
