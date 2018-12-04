Harlem Globetrotter makes world’s highest slam dunk in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Got a trick shot up your sleeve? If so, you should celebrate today as it’s World Trick Shot Day for basketball lovers.

In a screen shot from video, Hammer Harrison of the Harlem Globetrotters uses SkyJump at the top of the Stratosphere in Las Vegas to perform the world’s highest slam dunk. (YouTube)

Hammer Harrison of the Harlem Globetrotters chose the Stratosphere in Las Vegas to feature the world’s highest slam dunk. The dunk was officially measured at 855 feet.

If you feature a video of yourself doing a basketball trick shot on social media, use the hashtag #WorldTrickShotDay. The Globetrotters will reward some of the best submissions with tickets to their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour.

World Trick Shot Day is listed in the National Day Calendar and is celebrated on the first Tuesday of December.