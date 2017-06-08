Lakers to play Kings in preseason game at T-Mobile Arena

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Arron Afflalo (40) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, right, shakes hands with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr at the end of their NBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (0) shoots a free throw in the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (0) looks on in the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) tries to get past Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) goes up to score a shot against the Sacramento Kings during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Lakers guard Louis Williams (23) drives towards the basket during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Sacramento Kings guard Jordan Farmar (20) goes up for a shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon (5) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Yi Jianlian (11) fight to gain control of the ball during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (7) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) during a preseason basketball game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. The Sacramento Kings won 116-104. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Sacramento Kings in an NBA preseason game Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Sunday game is one of six preseason games the Lakers will play, beginning Sept. 30 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Anaheim, California.

The Lakers played twice in Las Vegas last year when T-Mobile opened, but they generally have competed once a year here. Before last year, they last played two games in Las Vegas in 2006.

The NBA’s decision to shorten the preseason by two games was a major reason for the Lakers playing one in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. They can be purchased at axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.

