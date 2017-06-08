Lakers to play Kings in preseason game at T-Mobile Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Sacramento Kings in an NBA preseason game Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Sunday game is one of six preseason games the Lakers will play, beginning Sept. 30 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Anaheim, California.
The Lakers played twice in Las Vegas last year when T-Mobile opened, but they generally have competed once a year here. Before last year, they last played two games in Las Vegas in 2006.
The NBA’s decision to shorten the preseason by two games was a major reason for the Lakers playing one in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. They can be purchased at axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.
Lakers preseason schedule
Sept. 30 — Minnesota Timberwolves, Honda Center, Anaheim, California
Oct. 2 — Denver Nuggets, Staples Center, Los Angeles
Oct. 4 — Denver Nuggets, Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, California
Oct. 8 — Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 10 — Utah Jazz, Staples Center, Los Angeles
Oct. 13 — Los Angeles Clippers, Staples Center, Los Angeles