Day 3 results from the NBA Summer League

Updating Day 3 of the NBA Summer League on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Wrapping up Day 3 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Sunday’s results

■ Spurs 95, Wizards 90 — Washington rookie Troy Brown Jr., who went to Centennial High School, totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Jaron Blossomgame led the Spurs with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He also had nine rebounds.

■ Timberwolves 103, Raptors 92 — Minnesota 2018 second-round pick and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop had 24 points and first-round pick Josh Okogie had 16 points to lead the Timberwolves. Jordan Loyd led Toronto with 17 points.

■ Trail Blazers 85, Hawks 68 — Jake Layman scored 23 points to lead Portland to the easy victory. John Collins’ 18 points topped all scorers for the Hawks. Both teams suffered notable injuries — the Blazers’ and Bishop Gorman High graduate Zach Collins (right ankle) and the Hawks’ Trae Young (right quadriceps).

■ Hornets 94, Heat 90 — Willy Hernangomez and Dwayne Bacon each scored 22 points to guide the Hornets. Former UNLV player Rashad Vaughn scored 16 points for the Heat and recorded seven rebounds and five assists. Daryl Macon had a team-high 17 points for Miami.

■ Rockets 87, Warriors 81 — RJ Hunter made 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 11 3-pointers, and scored 24 points to kead the Rockets. Marcus Derrickson made 8 of 14 shots and scored 23 points for the Warriors.

■ Mavericks 81, Bucks 78 — Johnathan Motley scored 20 points to key the Mavericks to a victory. Dallas 2017 lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. added 10 points. Sterling Brown led Milwaukee with 14 points.

Local spotlight

Brown looked like this year’s 15th overall draft pick with a double-double in the Wizards’ loss to San Antonio. He made 8 of 17 shots, and would have had more if a 3-pointer at the final buzzer hadn’t been waved off.

On the scene

NBA commissioner Adam Silver arrived early at the Thomas & Mack. Portland all-star Damian Lillard watched the Trail Blazers at the Mack with coach Terry Stotts. Toronto Raptors standout DeMar DeRozan was at Cox, as was Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. Kansas coach Bill Self also took in the action.

Monday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ New Orleans vs. Detroit, noon

■ Indiana vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m.

■ Charlotte vs. Boston, 4 p.m.

■ Milwaukee vs. Denver, 6 p.m.

■ Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Toronto vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.

■ Washington vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

■ Golden State vs. Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

■ Orlando vs. Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

■ Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

— Las Vegas Review-Journal staff