NBA to shutter G League Ignite team in Henderson

The G League Ignite, who play their games at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, will shut down at the end of this season, the league announced.

NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (0) has a shot rejected by Metropolitans 92 center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of their game at the Dollar Loan Center on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The G League Ignite will soon be no more.

The NBA development team, which plays at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, will shut down at the end of its fourth season, G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced Thursday.

The Ignite were created in 2020 as a way for NBA prospects to develop before the draft while still being compensated. Alumni include top 10 picks Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Dyson Daniels and Scoot Henderson. The team is needed less now that players can be compensated in college through name, image and likeness deals.

“Four years ago, we started Ignite to fill a void in the basketball landscape, and I’m proud of the contributions we were able to make to that ecosystem,” Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “With the changing environment across youth and collegiate basketball, now is the right time to take this step.”

The Ignite are a league-worst 6-40 this season. They have four games remaining on their schedule, including three at the Dollar Loan Center on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

“We respect and understand the NBA’s decision to end the G League Ignite program after this season in light of the changing basketball landscape,” the Foley Entertainment Group, which operates the Dollar Loan Center, said in a statement. “We have enjoyed having some of the best young players in the game call our arena home these past two seasons and will root for their continued success as the season concludes this weekend and their careers continue in the NBA. We remain committed to providing world-class sports and family entertainment at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.”

