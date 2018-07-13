Donte DiVincenzo makes Summer League debut for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo made his anticipated Summer League debut against the Spurs at Cox Pavilion on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team first-round draft pick Donte DiVincenzo poses for a picture with head coach Mike Budenholzer, right, and general manager Jon Horst at a news conference Monday, June 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

He played 10:59 and did not score. He had two assists and two steals.

“This was my first time playing with those guys, I got to gel with them a little more,” DiVincenzo said. “It was my first game back so I’m not trying to go off for anything crazy.”

DiVincenzo was a Final Four hero with Villanova, including recording 31 points in the national championship game against Michigan and helping the Wildcats win the title.

DiVincenzo said he could not remember the last time he played in a competitive scrimmage, much less a game. He said he was happy to be back on the court after watching his team play for the last week.

“Little anxious to play with them,” he said. “We’ve become close off the court. The closer you get off the court the more you want to play on the court with them.”

The Bucks won 83-75 in overtime.

