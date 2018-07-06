Full schedule for the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The NBA has landed in Las Vegas.
All 30 teams will play at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion over the next 12 days.
Here is the full schedule for the 2018 NBA Summer League:
All 30 teams will play at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion over the next 12 days.
The NBA has landed in Las Vegas.
All 30 teams will play at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion over the next 12 days.
Here is the full schedule for the 2018 NBA Summer League:
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Read the latest auto and dealer news
AUTOS
You May Like