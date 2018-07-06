NBA Summer League

Full schedule for the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2018 - 9:28 am
 

The NBA has landed in Las Vegas.

All 30 teams will play at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion over the next 12 days.

Here is the full schedule for the 2018 NBA Summer League:

ad-high_impact_4
More in NBA Summer League
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NBA Summer League Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like