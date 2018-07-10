NBA Summer League

Kings’ Marvin Bagley to miss rest of Las Vegas Summer League

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2018 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2018 - 7:29 pm

Marvin Bagley III’s appearance at the NBA Summer League lasted only one game.

The Sacramento Kings announced Monday that their No. 2 overall pick will not play again in Las Vegas after an MRI revealed a pelvic bone bruise. He will rest for one to two weeks.

Bagley played one game in Las Vegas, Saturday against the Suns. He was injured in the game and was immediately ruled out for Sunday before he underwent tests. He had an MRI on Monday morning.

Bagley downplayed his injury at the time. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in the Kings’ 71-63 loss to Phoenix.

