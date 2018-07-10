Kings’ Marvin Bagley to miss rest of Las Vegas Summer League

The Sacramento Kings announced Monday that Marvin Bagley will not play again in Las Vegas after an MRI revealed a pelvic bone bruise.

Sacramento Kings rookie forward Marvin Bagley III, walks down court after a timeout during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Miami Heat. Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Bagley III, was the Kings first round pick, second overall in last month's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Marvin Bagley III’s appearance at the NBA Summer League lasted only one game.

The Sacramento Kings announced Monday that their No. 2 overall pick will not play again in Las Vegas after an MRI revealed a pelvic bone bruise. He will rest for one to two weeks.

Bagley played one game in Las Vegas, Saturday against the Suns. He was injured in the game and was immediately ruled out for Sunday before he underwent tests. He had an MRI on Monday morning.

Bagley downplayed his injury at the time. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in the Kings’ 71-63 loss to Phoenix.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.