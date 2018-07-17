Lakers’ Josh Hart takes Summer League MVP; ex-Rebel Christian Wood makes first team

Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (5) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Vladimir Brodziansky (19) in overtime during the NBA Summer League semifinals on Monday, July 16, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Lakers guard Josh Hart was named MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday and headlines the All-NBA Summer League First Team that features former UNLV standout Christian Wood of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hart’s stellar play helped the Lakers (6-0) reach Tuesday’s championship game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged a Summer League-leading 24.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting from the field with 5.2 rebounds during the Lakers’ first six games in Las Vegas.

It’s the second straight year a Laker took the MVP award, with Lonzo Ball being the recipient last summer.

Joining Hart and Wood on the first team, the Chicago Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr., New York Knicks’ Kevin Knox and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton.

The 2018 NBA draft first overall pick Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns made the All-NBA Summer League Second Team. Lakers’ Svi Mykhailiuk, Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and Blazers’ Wade Baldwin IV round out the second team.

Wood, who played for the Rebels from 2013 to 2015, averaged 20.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in five games with the Bucks.

