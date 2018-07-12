Lakers’ Moritz Wagner to miss rest of Summer League tournament

Wagner, the No. 25 overall pick out of Michigan, injured his left ankle and left knee on Tuesday during the Lakers’ 109-92 win over the New York Knicks at the Thomas Mack Center.

Los Angeles Lakers center Moritz Wagner, left, and Golden State Warriors forward Marcus Derrickson scramble for the ball during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney (9) shoots over the Los Angeles Lakers center Mortiz Wagner (15) at the Thomas and Mack Center during an NBA Summer League basketball game on Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will continue NBA Summer League without their 2018 first-round pick Moritz Wagner.

Wagner, the No. 25 overall pick out of Michigan, injured his left ankle and left knee Tuesday during the Lakers’ 109-92 win over the New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center.

On Wednesday, the Lakers announced that an MRI revealed a left knee contusion for the 7-foot German.

Wagner rolled his ankle in the first quarter and returned in the second quarter to injure his knee. He was ruled out at halftime.

He entered Tuesday’s game averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game between five summer games in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

The Lakers are 3-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League and open the tournament Thursday against crosstown rival Clippers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

