Luka Doncic inactive for Mavericks on Sunday

Mavericks first-round pick Luka Doncic was not dressed to play in Sunday’s game against Milwaukee, missing the hope from Dallas owner Mark Cuban that he would make his debut.

Real Madrid head coach Pablo Laso gives instructions to Real Madrid's Luka Doncic during their Final Four Euroleague final basketball match between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Doncic has yet to sign a contract with the Mavericks after they made a draft-day trade with Atlanta and he was selected No. 3 overall. He needs to pass a physical and receive clearance from FIBA before he can sign.

Dallas and his EuroLeague club Real Madrid on Saturday. It is unclear if or when Doncic will play in Las Vegas this summer.

“I want to see him just as bad as everybody else,” Cuban told the Review-Journal on Friday.

