NBA Summer League Blog Day 1: Rockets edge Pacers in first game

The court for the 2018 NBA Summer League basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Review-Journal staff report live from the first day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:

1:35 p.m. — Toronto star DeMar DeRozan sat courtside watching the Raptors play the Pelicans in the opening game at Thomas & Mack Center. -Justin Emerson

Raptors-Pelicans starting us off at @ThomasAndMack for #NBASummer, and Raps guard DeMar DeRozan here watching courtside #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/GZwmlyQXx5 — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 6, 2018



2:07 p.m. —

The opening game of the 2018 NBA Summer League went down to the wire with the Houston Rockets edging out the Indiana Pacers 92-89 at Cox Pavilion.

Danuel House and Trevon Duval each scored 20 points to pace the Rockets. Pacers’ first-round pick Aaron Holiday scored a game-high 23 points.

Holiday had a shot to tie the game in the closing seconds but instead passed it to his former UCLA teammate T.J. Leaf as time expired.

— Gilbert Manzano

Rockets defeat the Pacers 92-89 at Cox Pavilion. Indiana had a shot to tie the game but didn't get a shot off #NBASummer — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 6, 2018



2:26 — Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 24 points to power the Pelicans over the Raptors, 88-75 at Thomas & Mack. He was 7-for-10 from the floor and made his four free throws. Rawle Alkins and Alfonzo McKinnie led the Raptors with 12 points each. -Justin Emerson

