NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League Blog Day 1: Rockets edge Pacers in first game

Review-Journal staff
July 6, 2018 - 1:49 pm
 
Updated July 6, 2018 - 2:42 pm

Review-Journal staff report live from the first day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:

1:35 p.m. — Toronto star DeMar DeRozan sat courtside watching the Raptors play the Pelicans in the opening game at Thomas & Mack Center. -Justin Emerson


2:07 p.m.

The opening game of the 2018 NBA Summer League went down to the wire with the Houston Rockets edging out the Indiana Pacers 92-89 at Cox Pavilion.

Danuel House and Trevon Duval each scored 20 points to pace the Rockets. Pacers’ first-round pick Aaron Holiday scored a game-high 23 points.

Holiday had a shot to tie the game in the closing seconds but instead passed it to his former UCLA teammate T.J. Leaf as time expired.

— Gilbert Manzano


2:26 — Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 24 points to power the Pelicans over the Raptors, 88-75 at Thomas & Mack. He was 7-for-10 from the floor and made his four free throws. Rawle Alkins and Alfonzo McKinnie led the Raptors with 12 points each. -Justin Emerson

