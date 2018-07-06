NBA Summer League Blog Day 1: Rockets edge Pacers in first game

Review-Journal staff report live from the first day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:
1:35 p.m. — Toronto star DeMar DeRozan sat courtside watching the Raptors play the Pelicans in the opening game at Thomas & Mack Center. -Justin Emerson
2:07 p.m. —
The opening game of the 2018 NBA Summer League went down to the wire with the Houston Rockets edging out the Indiana Pacers 92-89 at Cox Pavilion.
Danuel House and Trevon Duval each scored 20 points to pace the Rockets. Pacers’ first-round pick Aaron Holiday scored a game-high 23 points.
Holiday had a shot to tie the game in the closing seconds but instead passed it to his former UCLA teammate T.J. Leaf as time expired.
— Gilbert Manzano
2:26 — Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 24 points to power the Pelicans over the Raptors, 88-75 at Thomas & Mack. He was 7-for-10 from the floor and made his four free throws. Rawle Alkins and Alfonzo McKinnie led the Raptors with 12 points each. -Justin Emerson
