NBA Summer League Day 2 blog: Locals set to make debuts

12:45 p.m.: Findlay Prep, Gorman grads set to make NBA Summer League debuts

Dillon Brooks, a 2014 Findlay Prep grad who led Oregon to the Final Four in April, is warming up in the Cox Pavilion with the Memphis Grizzlies. He will be the first local to play Saturday when they face the Washington Wizards at 1 p.m. The 2017 Pac-12 Player of the Year was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 45th pick on June 22, and then was immediately traded to the Grizzlies.

Ivan Rabb, who was selected 35th overall by the Orlando Magic and then traded to the Grizzlies, will also suit up.

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins, the 10th overall pick and a Bishop Gorman grad, and Utah’s Nigel Williams-Goss (Findlay Prep) will meet each other in the 3 p.m. game in the Cox Pavilion. The two were teammates this past season with Gonzaga.

— Ashton Ferguson