NBA Summer League Day 2: Trae Young struggles, Derrick Jones Jr. signs

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Basketball fans from left, Ayden Matheny, Bill Smith and Chase Matheny cheer during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen, right, lays the ball up against Portland Trail Blazer guard Wade Baldwin IV during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazer during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen, right, passes the ball against Portland Trail Blazer guard Wade Baldwin IV during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen drives the ball up against the Portland Trail Blazer during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen (24) passes the ball against John Jenkins during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Portland Trail Blazer center Zach Collins, left, blocks the ball from Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen looks on s his stretches before an NBA summer league basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazer Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Portland Trail Blazer center Zach Collins adjusts his face mask during an NBA summer league basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Portland Trail Blazer center Zach Collins dribble the ball during an NBA summer league basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Portland Trail Blazer center Zach Collins, right, attempts to steal the ball from Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Portland Trail Blazer center Zach Collins looks on during an NBA summer league basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Portland Trail Blazer center Zach Collins looks on during an NBA summer league basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Indian Pacer guard Aaron Holiday slides into the scorer's table during an NBA summer league basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Indian Pacer guard Aaron Holiday (3) shoots against against San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

A general view of the Thomas & Mack Center during an NBA summer league basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

San Antonio Spurs forward Chumezie Metu (10) defends against Indiana Pacers forward Alex Poythress during an NBA summer league basketball game Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Review-Journal staff report live from the second day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Here’s what’s been going on:

4:45 p.m. — No. 1 vs. No. 2

The Phoenix Suns and 2018 No. 1 overall pick tipped off against No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings. The lower bowl of Thomas and & Mack Center was filled to the brim, and fans started filing into the upper deck.

— Justin Emerson

4:40 p.m. — Derrick Jones Jr. happy to stay in Miami

Derrick Jones Jr. put on a show at the California Classic in Sacramento this week with otherworldly athletic plays.

Jones’ summer dunking tour probably won’t continue in Las Vegas but that’s a good sign for the former UNLV standout. The Miami Heat want him healthy for the 2018-19 regular season.

On the eve before the California Classic, Jones signed a two-year contract with the Heat. He then went on to earn his training camp spot by leading the team in scoring with 21.3 points per game in the three outings in Northern California.

Jones didn’t suit up Saturday for Miami’s 110-84 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Cox Pavilion.

“I don’t plan on being nowhere else,” Jones said about the new deal with Miami. “It’s the best place for me. I’m happy things worked out.”

Jones has come a long way since going undrafted in 2016. His athleticism earned him an opportunity with the Phoenix Suns but didn’t get much playing time.

Jones signed a two-way deal with the Heat in December and quickly showed improvement in the G-League.

The former NBA Dunk Contest competitor remains hopeful he can play on his former campus this summer.

“This is my school,” Jones said. “I want to play here but need the OK from my coach first.”

— Gilbert Manzano

4:35 — Trae Young’s shooting struggles continue in loss to Knicks

There were concerns about Trae Young’s shooting ability when the Atlanta Hawks acquired the No. 5 pick from the Dallas Mavericks at last month’s draft.

And Young has done little to assuage those fears.

He made 12 of 52 shots in the Summer League in Salt Lake City, including 3 of 24 from 3-point range. And then in his debut in Las Vegas, a 91-89 loss to the New York Knicks, Young made 4 of 12 shots, including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers.

He did show some playmaking ability with 11 assists, which is something the Young and the Hawks can build upon.

— Mark Anderson

3:43 — Bluiett, Pelicans rout Heat

Trevon Bluiett turned in another 20-point performance to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 110-84 victory over the Miami Heat at Cox Pavilion.

Bluiett led all scorers with 26 points. The former Xavier standout had a game-high 24 points versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Rashad Vaughn scored 11 points and recorded four assists for the Heat. He’s one of three former UNLV players on the Miami roster, including Ike Nwamu and Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones, who recently signed a two-year contract with the Heat, did not play Saturday. His spot on the training camp roster is probably safe after dazzling at the California Classic in Sacramento this week.

— Gilbert Manzano

2:31 — Baldwin causes fireworks in Blazers’ win

Wade Baldwin IV led all scorers with 20 points and was ejected in the fourth quarter as the Trail Blazers beat the Jazz at Cox Pavilion, 93-78.

Baldwin got tangled up with Utah guard Grayson Allen late in the game and was tossed for a “hostile act,” in which he appeared to hit Allen in the face.

Wade Baldwin ejected for a 'hostile act' after hitting Grayson Allen in the face pic.twitter.com/QmkmBlRr03 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) July 7, 2018



Baldwin played 26 minutes, and had five rebounds and three assists. Gary Trent Jr. scored 16 points for Portland, and Caled Swanigan had 13 rebounds and 11 points.

Allen’s 16 points tied for the Jazz’s team-high along with Georges Niang and Tony Bradley.

Former Bishop Gorman star Zach Collins had seven rebounds and five points for the Trail Blazers.

— Justin Emerson

2:16 — Leaf leads Pacers to 10-point win over Spurs

TJ Leaf scored 17 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to an 86-76 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Derrick White’s 19 points topped all San Antonio scorers.

— Mark Anderson

2:03 — Anticipation building at Thomas & Mack

There is buzz inside the Thomas & Mack Center as the lower bowl is beginning to get full.

The top two picks in this year’s draft, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns and Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings, face each other at 4:30 p.m. Later at 8:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers go against the Philadelphia 76ers, and there is no shortage of purple and gold inside the building.

— Mark Anderson

The lower bowl is filling up at the Thomas & Mack Center. Top two draft picks face each other at 4:30 p.m. and the Lakers play at 8:30. #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/7qZpNF1e1i — Mark Anderson (@markanderson65) July 7, 2018

12:49 — Stars in the building

The Summer League players in the Jazz-Trailblazers game at Cox had some talented eyes on them.

First-team All-NBA guard Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers signed autographs at halftime. Sitting a few seats down from him was Utah’s Rookie of the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell.

Lillard averaged 26.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season. Mitchell put up 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 boards per game last year.

— Justin Emerson

First-team All-NBA guard Damian Lillard signing autographs at halftime of Blazers-Jazz #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/BuXX7a2xMh — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



Last year’s Rookie if the Year runner-up Donovan Mitchell here watching Jazz-Trailblazers rocking a throwback Karl Malone jersey #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/WCRn2RxNCi — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



12:04 — Man in the mask

Portland Trailblazers center and former Bishop Gorman standout Zach Collins made his Summer League debut at Cox Pavilion wearing a protective mask. He had two blocks in the first three minutes of the game against the Utah Jazz.

— Justin Emerson

Former @BG_Basketball and current Trailblazers center Zach Collins rocking a mask in his #NBASummer debut pic.twitter.com/4oPtqaDn5y — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) July 7, 2018



More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.