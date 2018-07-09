NBA Summer League Day 4: Results from evening games

Updating from Day 4 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Wrapping up Day 4 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Monday’s results

■ Pistons 105, Pelicans 97 — Henry Ellenson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pistons. Ellenson also had seven assists and two steals. Cheick Diallo scored a game-high 25 points for New Orleans. Pistons stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were in attendance.

■ Thunder 92, Raptors 82 — Rashawn Thomas had 17 points and 12 rebounds in Oklahoma City’s victory over Toronto. PJ Dozier also scored 17 for the Thunder. OG Anunoby led all scorers with 19 points for the Raptors, and teammate Malachi Richardson had 17 points. Toronto’s Codi Miller McIntyre had eight points and a game-high eight assists.

■ Cavaliers 93, Pacers 88 — No. 8 overall pick Collin Sexton put up 21 points and dished out four assists in the Cavaliers’ victory. Cedi Osman totaled a game-high 25 points for Cleveland and recorded six rebounds and six assists. Pacers’ T.J. Leaf scored a team-high 20 points.

■ Wizards 87, 76ers 75 — Centennial High grad Troy Brown Jr. continued his strong summer with a game-high 23 points and added eight rebounds to lift the Wizards over the 76ers. Teammate Devin Robinson scored 22 points, Thomas Bryant had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Chris Chiozza had 11 assists. Chris McCullough had 20 points to lead Philadelphia.

■ Celtics 100, Hornets 80 — Jabari Bird and Jarrod Uthoff each scored 16 points to lead the Celtics. Boston had seven players score in double figures. Miles Bridges recorded 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets.

■ Mavericks 91, Warriors 71 — Phill Greene scored 16 points to help the Mavericks pull away from the Warriors. Mitchell Creek had 13 points for the Mavericks, which got 12 points form Jacob Wiley. Ray Spalding had eight points and nine rebounds for Dallas. Golden State’s Kendrick Nunn and Josh Magette each had 10 points.

■ Nuggets 90, Bucks 83 — Monte Morris contributed 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. D.J. Wilson had 14 points for the Milwaukee. Former UNLV player Brandon McCoy didn’t see the court for the Bucks.

■ Suns 71, Magic 53 — No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Phoenix took down Orlando. Shaquille Harrison had 11 points, six assists and five steals for the Suns. Jonathan Isaac was the only Orlando player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

Local spotlight

Former UNLV standout Christian Wood had 16 points and six rebounds for the Milwaukee Bucks in their 90-83 loss to Denver at Cox Pavilion.

On scene

New Thunder signee Nerlens Noel was at Thomas & Mack watching Oklahoma City play Toronto. Rockets guard Chris Paul took in the Cleveland-Indiana game at Cox Pavilion. NBA Comissioner Adam Silver strolled through Thomas & Mack. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sat courtside to watch his borther Kostas play for the Mavericks against the Warriors at Thomas & Mack.

Tuesday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ San Antonio vs. Portland, 1 p.m.

■ Atlanta vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Utah vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m.

■ Sacramento vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

■ Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York, 5:30 p.m.

